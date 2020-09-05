Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 25,541 Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,541 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $1,296,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,631,204.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $565,618.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,858 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.64. 1,360,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,297. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $131.98. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.