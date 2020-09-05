Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 30,858 RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,858 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 550,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 361,997 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $97,109,565.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $127,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,689.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 986,565 shares of company stock valued at $63,013,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

RP traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.26 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

