Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 52,421 II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 92,889 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 99,087 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,177,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 1.21.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

