Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 215.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 96,699 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,041 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after buying an additional 136,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Halliburton by 29.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 810,689 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 185,935 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Halliburton by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 46.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,543 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $5,810,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,949,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561,191. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

