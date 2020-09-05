Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 208.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

SLF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 581,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,253. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

