Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of PVH worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. 1,781,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

