Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $548,286,000 after buying an additional 160,303 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 7.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 521,267 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 236,177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 30.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,812,000 after acquiring an additional 322,311 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 451,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3717 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

