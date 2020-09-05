Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 375.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,350 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 2,854,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

