Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Floor & Decor by 69.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 130,212 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $7,620,006.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,697,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Lisa Laube sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $2,692,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,138,092 shares of company stock worth $410,094,068 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FND traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 900,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $76.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

