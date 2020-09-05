Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.79 Million in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Gartner by 23.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,161,000 after purchasing an additional 473,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 85.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,523,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

NYSE:IT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.18. 429,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.