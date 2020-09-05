Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.02 Million in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,890 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,626,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

