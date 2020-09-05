Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.07 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 27,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after buying an additional 2,838,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,030,000 after buying an additional 1,226,391 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,018,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after buying an additional 814,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.90. 987,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.