Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.23 Million in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baozun by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Baozun by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. 837,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Baozun Inc has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

