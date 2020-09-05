Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.69 Million in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in NetApp by 539.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.16.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 2,704,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,041. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

