Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.77 Million in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after buying an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.44.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $19,743,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.32. 1,811,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,119. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

