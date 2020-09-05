Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,279,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,684,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 71,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.62. 2,119,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,938. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.