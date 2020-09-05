Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,945. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

