Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.54. 99,403,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,756,440. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.