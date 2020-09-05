Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of Arconic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. 612,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.07).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

