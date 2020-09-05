Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,453,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,489,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,457,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,321,000 after acquiring an additional 606,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,287,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,901 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,551,831.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,786. New York Times Co has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.83.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.