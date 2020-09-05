Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,964,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after acquiring an additional 447,549 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,109,196,000 after acquiring an additional 97,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.03. The stock had a trading volume of 572,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.27 and its 200-day moving average is $325.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

