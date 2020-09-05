Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 943,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

