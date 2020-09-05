Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 13,220 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,762,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,879 shares of company stock worth $5,683,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.52. 1,821,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,320. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

