Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 26,581 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,128,000 after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,271,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,351. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra downgraded ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

