Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 51,518 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 434.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Camping World worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Camping World by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,595. Camping World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

In related news, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $426,418.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,996 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,921.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 77,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,930 and have sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

