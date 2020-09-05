Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 65,369 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 536.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Brinker International worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,793 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brinker International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,223,447.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,130,967.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 8,241 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $321,399.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,666 shares of company stock worth $3,715,848. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,285. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

