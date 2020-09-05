Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 72,267 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,267 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 4.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of GAP by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of GAP by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of GAP by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

In other GAP news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.52. 8,013,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,564,238. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.64. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.