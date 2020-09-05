Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of 21Vianet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 1,158,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. 21Vianet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

