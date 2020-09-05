Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CAE by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,703,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CAE by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,398,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CAE by 1,742.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,582,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,136,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 284,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.51.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotia Howard Weill cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

