Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,934 Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,675,000 after purchasing an additional 640,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2,969.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 447,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21,282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 191,538 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

WING traded down $7.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.87. 787,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.43. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 148.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

