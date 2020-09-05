Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,731 CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,946,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $554,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,944 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,763,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,340,000 after purchasing an additional 297,267 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,850,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.89.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $114.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

