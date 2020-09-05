Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 7,266,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,110. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

