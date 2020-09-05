Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 230.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of Teck Resources worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. 3,692,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

