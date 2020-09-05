Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 490.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 215.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

