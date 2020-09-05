Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.85 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO by 11.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,157,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,110. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 158.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.