Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $2.07 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.