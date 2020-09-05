Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $2.62 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,000.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.69, for a total transaction of $99,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,403.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,659,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,260,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,150. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.08. 300,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.20. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

