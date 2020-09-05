Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 134,659,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,841,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444,284 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,068 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $408,129,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,788,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,260,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,165,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. 3,739,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,734. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

