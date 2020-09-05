Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,847,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,869,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.