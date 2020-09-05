Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,811 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,131. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

