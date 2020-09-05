Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Pagerduty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 93.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $2,072,393.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,647,050 shares in the company, valued at $114,772,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $1,392,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,168. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

PD traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,139,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,306. Pagerduty Inc has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

