QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,060,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,563. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

