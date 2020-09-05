QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $115.97. 11,059,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,647,560. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.