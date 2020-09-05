Quantamental Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,811,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,994,692. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.