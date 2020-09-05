Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 10,244 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 179.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.76. 4,836,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,532. The firm has a market cap of $192.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.