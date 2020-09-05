Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,161,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,849,442. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $308.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

