Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $604.02. 1,082,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $629.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $592.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Nomura Securities raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.25.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,827 shares of company stock worth $63,786,641. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

