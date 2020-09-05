Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.54.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.94. 2,055,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.