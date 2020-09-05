Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Verisign comprises 1.2% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,550,000 after buying an additional 254,955 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 121.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verisign by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verisign by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.54. 978,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,545. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $126,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,111 shares of company stock worth $13,394,455 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.