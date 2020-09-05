Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Update

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 865,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $56,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,518. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Quanterix by 32.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 242,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

